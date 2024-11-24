Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

XAR stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $125.31 and a 12-month high of $175.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.