Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 229,603 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after buying an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This represents a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,673 shares of company stock worth $19,684,387. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $157.59 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

