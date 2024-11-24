Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $191.50 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of DoorDash worth $191,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 610,388 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in DoorDash by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 97.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,085.58. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,753 shares of company stock valued at $84,544,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $178.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

