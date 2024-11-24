Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

