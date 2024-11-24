Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 341 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.19 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

