T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.96 and a twelve month high of $242.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

