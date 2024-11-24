Duos Technologies Group Announces Strong Financial and Operational Results for Q3 2024**

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DUOT) recently released its financial and operational results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company’s robust performance was outlined in a press release and discussed during an earnings call held on November 20, 2024.

The company reported a significant increase in total revenue for the quarter, rising by 112% to $3.24 million compared to the same period last year. This growth primarily stemmed from contract modifications associated with high-speed Railcar Inspection Portals projects and an increase in recurring services and consulting revenue.

Moreover, for the nine months ending 2024, total revenue slightly decreased to $5.82 million from $5.95 million in the preceding year. This included substantial technology systems revenue and recurring services and consulting revenue, marking a rise of 42% in recurring revenues. These figures reflect the company’s resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment.

The quarter also saw an increase in cost of revenue, driven by amortization expenses and service contract revenues related to power consulting work. Despite this, Duos reported a notable increase in gross margin, demonstrating operational efficiency and strategic revenue recognition. Operating expenses decreased by 11%, contributing to a reduced net operating loss and net loss, showcasing the company’s efforts in cost management and revenue diversification.

Looking ahead, Duos Technologies remains positioned for growth and profitability in 2025. The company’s strategic initiatives include ventures into the energy sector, with an asset management agreement projecting an estimated value of $42 million over the next two years. The agreement aims to manage 850 megawatts of power assets, signaling a milestone achievement for Duos in capitalizing on the data center industry’s rising demand for power solutions.

In addition to the energy sector, Duos Technologies is actively expanding its Edge Data Center business, with plans to deploy 15 Edge Data Centers by the end of 2025. The company’s dedication to innovation and partnerships, such as with Ubiquiti, demonstrates its commitment to meeting evolving market demands and enhancing its service offerings.

Furthermore, Duos Technologies is steadily advancing its Railcar Inspection Portal business, with ongoing projects and subscription offerings generating significant interest, particularly in the rail industry. The company’s focus on diversification, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships underpins its optimistic outlook and lays the foundation for sustained growth in the coming year.

Please note that forward-looking statements in this report are subject to uncertainties and risks outlined by Duos Technologies Group. Interested parties are advised to refer to the company’s filings with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing future performance.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

