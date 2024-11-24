Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,242 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in APi Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,941,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in APi Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in APi Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This trade represents a 70.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,115 shares of company stock worth $2,618,569 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

