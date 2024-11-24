Estate Counselors LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $105.37 and a one year high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

