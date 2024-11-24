Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $281.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $215.22 and a one year high of $282.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

