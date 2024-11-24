Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Exelon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

