Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.
Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$1,320,000.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Denis Ricard sold 2,800 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$366,800.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00.
iA Financial Stock Performance
iA Financial stock opened at C$131.95 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.60. The stock has a market cap of C$12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAG
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.