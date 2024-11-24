The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,618,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.15.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.00. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.88 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.