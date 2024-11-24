Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $234,000. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 22,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $58,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,850,000 after buying an additional 206,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

