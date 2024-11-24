Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 3,302 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $76.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

