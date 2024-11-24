Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Acquires A$155,600.00 in Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider Cameron McIntyre acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$19.45 ($12.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$155,600.00 ($101,038.96).

Brambles Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.289 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

