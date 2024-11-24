Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

