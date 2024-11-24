Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Liberty Live Group stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $70.70.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
