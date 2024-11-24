Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.