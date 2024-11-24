Jon Faiz Kayyem Purchases 69,686 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 69,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $991,631.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,053.39. The trade was a -374.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of INBX opened at $14.08 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

