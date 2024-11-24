JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $248.24 and last traded at $248.17. 1,642,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,064,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.76.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

