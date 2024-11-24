Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 10,184 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $356,134.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,220.82. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,178 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $76,818.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in RingCentral by 125.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 45.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 822,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,606,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.