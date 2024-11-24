Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

