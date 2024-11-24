Lane & Associates LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

