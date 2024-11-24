Long Path Partners LP Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Long Path Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for 7.2% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Procore Technologies worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,340,784.75. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $1,617,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,979,882.88. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,053 shares of company stock worth $7,426,909. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $76.68 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

