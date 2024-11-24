Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

FMB opened at $51.35 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

