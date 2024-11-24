Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 432.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,203 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

