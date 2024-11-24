Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 2,209,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,237,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Up 11.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.87 million, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.