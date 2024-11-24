Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.56 and last traded at $92.56, with a volume of 181975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $658.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

