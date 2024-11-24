Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.