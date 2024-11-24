Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

