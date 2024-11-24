Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.