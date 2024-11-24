Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). Approximately 29,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 331,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.13 ($0.10).

Ondine Biomedical Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £22.88 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,847.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.45.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

