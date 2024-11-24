Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 2.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.56% of Axon Enterprise worth $469,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $2,985,284.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,256 shares of company stock worth $131,338,820 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $636.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $224.28 and a one year high of $641.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

