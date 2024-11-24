iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $909,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.