Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 205,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session's volume of 66,630 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORKA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORKA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,763,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,359,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,640,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,614,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,822,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile



Further Reading

