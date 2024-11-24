Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

