Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVT. Cormark downgraded Pivotree from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pivotree from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pivotree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

