Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.23) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.16), with a volume of 598895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.54).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Cohort Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohort

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 848.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,763.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Simon Walther bought 598 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,417.88 ($6,791.88). Corporate insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

