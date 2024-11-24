Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 71,463 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. This represents a 49.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $11,824.08.

RVLV stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

