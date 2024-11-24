Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.25.

HRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Herc by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Herc by 70.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 369.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Herc has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

