Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €20.35 ($21.20) and last traded at €19.67 ($20.49). 45,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 510,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.62 ($20.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,104,000.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

