StockNews.com Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

SEM stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.