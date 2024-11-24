StockNews.com Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $144,364.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,282.20. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

