Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

