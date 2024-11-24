StoneX Group Inc. Buys 2,610 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $404.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

