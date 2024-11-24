Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 261,025.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,660,000 after acquiring an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $156,933,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Humana by 639.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,147,000 after purchasing an additional 333,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $298.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.68. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

