Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $361.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

