Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6 %

EGRX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

