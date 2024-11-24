The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

SHW stock opened at $388.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $272.34 and a twelve month high of $392.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

