Towercrest Capital Management Sells 8,799 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 889,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,761,000 after buying an additional 199,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 109,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

